American National Bank & Trust Has $142,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

American National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Yum China were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $56.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,547.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Warton Wang acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,279.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,547.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,124.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,637.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,400 shares of company stock worth $619,671. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.