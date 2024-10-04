Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $212,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,750,000 after buying an additional 235,522 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after acquiring an additional 101,820 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 835,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

