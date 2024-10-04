Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after buying an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,046,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,838,000 after buying an additional 736,818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,363,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,301,000 after buying an additional 295,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,182,000 after buying an additional 673,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.