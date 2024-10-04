Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 582,123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 391,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,394,000 after purchasing an additional 191,430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,429,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 979.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 102,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW opened at $207.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $214.40.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

