Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

JGRO stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.49. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

