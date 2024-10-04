Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 8,085 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 281.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 226.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.32. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $119.86 and a 1 year high of $211.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.