Boltwood Capital Management Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 366,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

