iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,679 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233,798.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 168,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 168,335 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

