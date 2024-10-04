Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 4,410 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

