Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 233,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 95,787 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

