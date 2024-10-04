Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 10,008 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PREF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,182,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275,035 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 175.4% in the second quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 186,667 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,442,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after buying an additional 71,958 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 980,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 67,837 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 633,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,269 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

