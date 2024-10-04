OMG Network Market Cap Hits $35.83 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 18% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $35.83 million and $6.10 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00042162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.