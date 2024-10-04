Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.13

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $29.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00042162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,282,759,469 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.