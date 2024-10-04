Covestro (ETR:1COV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €58.48 ($64.98) and last traded at €58.36 ($64.84), with a volume of 708593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €58.42 ($64.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is €54.69 and its 200-day moving average is €52.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

