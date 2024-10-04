inSure DeFi (SURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.97 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $82.97 million and approximately $354,155.48 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00312975 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $393,684.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

