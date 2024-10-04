Orchid Achieves Market Cap of $68.61 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $68.61 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013875 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,128.90 or 1.00021288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

