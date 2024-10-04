PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.85 and last traded at $31.86. Approximately 52,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 21,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $266.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

