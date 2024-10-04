Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €83.10 ($92.33) and last traded at €81.86 ($90.96). Approximately 830,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.72 ($90.80).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.55.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

