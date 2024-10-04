Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQXGet Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. 53,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.80 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

