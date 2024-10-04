Arbitrum (ARB) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.04 billion and $204.18 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,617,088,312 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,617,088,312 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.54709605 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1011 active market(s) with $262,808,765.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

