LUXO (LUXO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $30,839.28

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. One LUXO token can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and approximately $30,839.28 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LUXO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LUXO

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

LUXO Token Trading

