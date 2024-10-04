DataHighway (DHX) Price Down 13.3% This Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $1,402.74 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04342282 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,264.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

