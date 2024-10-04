Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) CEO Sells $3,557,154.48 in Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HLX stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,583. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $13.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLX shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 126.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 164,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

