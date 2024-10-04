Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total transaction of $1,272,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 484,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,640,355.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, September 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $1,302,041.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $1,301,961.88.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $1,309,909.88.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total value of $1,140,855.92.

On Monday, July 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,422,374.08.

On Friday, July 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.91, for a total transaction of $1,398,132.68.

On Friday, July 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $1,440,257.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $10.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.00. 1,916,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.81. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

