Vulcan Forged PYR 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.99 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00004237 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $73.96 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013875 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,128.90 or 1.00021288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

