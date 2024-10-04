WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0198

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $15.11 million and approximately $277,375.33 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00104550 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010776 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000115 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

