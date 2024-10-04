Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 4,505 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

