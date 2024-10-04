SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSB. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,064,000 after acquiring an additional 495,999 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,893,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,375,000 after acquiring an additional 342,085 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 252,222 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 230,569 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

