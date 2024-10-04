Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.27 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $107.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $102.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $109.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.