Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $885.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.25 billion, a PE ratio of 130.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $898.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $846.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $523.63 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

