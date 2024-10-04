Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,316 shares of company stock worth $9,835,609 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.