Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,520 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $265.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.66 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total transaction of $177,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,927.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $181,870.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,683.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $177,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,927.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,768,048. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

