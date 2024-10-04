Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.55.

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CMI opened at $327.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $333.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

