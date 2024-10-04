Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ACWI opened at $118.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

