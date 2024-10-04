Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.70 Million Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 231.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.11% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,946,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 138,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 100,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 88,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 37,775 shares in the last quarter.

GVI opened at $106.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

