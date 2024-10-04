Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $351,774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,909 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,526,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $514.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.49. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $528.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

