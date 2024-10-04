Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,240 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

