1,921 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,829,000 after buying an additional 832,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 767,009 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

