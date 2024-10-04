Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFF opened at $33.27 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.