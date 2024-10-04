Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 606 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

