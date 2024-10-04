Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 33 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $3,803,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $486.10 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Several research firms have commented on GS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

