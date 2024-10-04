Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 88,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

