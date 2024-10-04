Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.69 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 655.9% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $270.30 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $274.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.54.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

