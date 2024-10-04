Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New $218,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $208.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.82 and a 12 month high of $209.26. The company has a market cap of $243.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.99.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.