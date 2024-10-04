Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

REGN opened at $1,014.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,126.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,036.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $9,399,345. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,118.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

