Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 500 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,477,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after buying an additional 1,405,731 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 194,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,575,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $121.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.88, a PEG ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $142.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.23.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FNV

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.