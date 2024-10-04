Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

GM stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura lowered shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

