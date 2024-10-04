Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,297,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,954,000 after buying an additional 560,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,668,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

