Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Masco were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Masco by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

