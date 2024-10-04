Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,818,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,059,000 after acquiring an additional 972,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261,955 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,811,000 after buying an additional 5,336,868 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,838,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,755,000 after buying an additional 43,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,925,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,163,000 after buying an additional 1,425,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price target (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.